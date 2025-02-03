How to add a credit card to PhonePe? A step-by-step guide

Convenience is the most important thing in the modern digital age. One particularly great feature in UPI apps is being able to link a credit card, making paying even simpler. That is all the information that you will require to associate your credit card with PhonePe and make responsible use of it will be covered here.
Banks and other financial institutions provide credit cards, a type of financial instrument, where you can borrow money to spend. For all technical purposes, using a credit card is essentially borrowing from the issuer and will need to pay back with interest sometimes. Well-handled credit cards can be quite rewarding and even help in building an excellent credit history. Just be sure to handle them wisely so that you are not overspending.
Remember these tips to get the most from your credit card on PhonePe:
Transferring money from your credit card into your PhonePe account is straightforward:
To add a credit card in PhonePe, do the following:
In conclusion, you can easily make safe purchases and opt for smoothing online transactions after linking your credit card to PhonePe. However, even though credit cards offer many advantages, it does not mean that they are the best options as they have potential drawbacks. Credit cards can make one roll into high-interest debt, financially suffocate them through over-spending, and even deter your credit score if mishandled.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks.)