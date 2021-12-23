How to add a nominee if I can’t find policy papers?

You could start with scanning your income tax returns. It is likely that you would have claimed an income tax deduction for the premium paid towards your life insurance. This can help you quickly identify the year of payment. Once this is done, you can scan your bank account statement for the actual amount paid and the name of the insurer. You could then approach the insurer to trace your policy number based on your contact details, and identification proof.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}