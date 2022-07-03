How to add or update nominee details in NPS account online?

For individuals planning to save for retirement, the National Pension System (NPS) is a government-backed retirement and tax-saving plan that not only offers tax advantages but also ensures that pension capital accumulation increases over time through compounding until retirement. It is preferable to choose a nominee when creating an NPS account since doing so will enable the nominee to withdraw the whole amount of the accumulated pension amount. One can designate up to three nominees for NPS Tier I account in accordance with the rules established by the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA). The overall share percentage for all nominees should be 100 per cent and the subscriber must define the portion of savings that he or she wants to provide to each nominee upon death. For making nominations, PFRDA has allowed online mediums and subscribers can either add a new one or update the existing nominee details from the comfort of home.

