How to align investments to new normal post covid 19. Check these essentials

Essentials for investment into mutual funds to create a strong resilient portfolio- Investment Portfolios are built to support us in difficult times and not the other way around!! Selection of category and scheme in that category is most important decision for retail investors therefore please follow the below process to Sanitise your portfolio with SmartSwitch wherever required:

1) Avoid selection mutual fund based upon past performance , past is already built in the NAV , therefore focus on the quality of the portfolio of the schemes i.e. the holding of the schemes where fund has invested in , because it is this portfolio of the scheme that will give returns . Evaluate top 10 holdings of the mutual funds, that is, top 10 company shares where this fund has invested; if these companies are good, the quality of holdings is considered good.

This will answer fund in question “Sahi ya Nahi"

2) Once you have ascertained the quality of the portfolio of the scheme , check if it is value for money – The intrinsic value of the fund portfolio i.e. undervalued or fair valued or overvalued. Simple principle, investments in quality schemes at fair or great NAV will deliver great returns and investments in poor quality schemes and/or at poor NAV delivers poor returns. This is true for both equity and debt mutual funds.

This will answer if “time to Invest Sahi ya Nahi" for the Fund in question

3) Determine Strength / Resilience in volatility i.e. ability to generate higher return at lower ; markets are volatile and carry risk therefore investments of mutual funds will fall from time to time based on market conditions, However, what's important is the strength of the portfolio of the scheme i.e. how quickly these investments can bounce back when the markets stabilise and go up again.

4 ) Cost to investment should not be the primary criteria for funds selection: Look at your mutual fund scheme's total expense ratio (TER) and turnover ratios and compare it with similar funds in the same category of mutual funds. This will lets Investors know on the efficiency of fund management, however this should not be the primary selection process but secondary one. Quality of portfolio and Margin of Safety are the primary ones.

5) There is tendency among retails investors to follow brands and names for selection of mutual funds schemes, however, that is a subjective assessment without any scientific basis instead look at the quantitative aspect of fund management, that is, look at the funds TER and the portfolio turnover ratio or its churn ratio in addition to quality of portfolio and margin of safety of the scheme.

6) Smarter investment mode of Investment in mutual funds have also evolved like SmartSIP etc. needs to be considered.

7) Avoid too many funds, beyond a point the diversification reduces the performance of the portfolio.

Few facts:

Based upon SAMCO Wealth Destruction Study:

80% of Stocks don’t beat expected return required from Equities i.e. 15%

< 20% of Stocks actually beat expected return required from Equities

Perspective # 1

More than 55% of companies make negative returns

Perspective # 2

More than 70% of companies never beat FD Returns

Perspective # 3

Only 17% Companies beat the 15% Required Equity return threshold

Conclusion: Less than 1 out of 5 stocks actually generate the return to justify the risk of equity

Equity oriented mutual funds are portfolio of these companies and therefore returns are dependent upon the performance of these companies, too many schemes increase the chances of bad quality holdings in overall portfolio.

8) Finally, if you are not comfortable with your decision, please take help of qualified advisors.

Portfolio Review

Once the funds and categories are identified and investment is made thereafter it becomes very important to periodically review the portfolio.

The frequency at which investments can be review in 6 months to a years’ time depending upon the objective, tenure and the risk profile of the Investor.

Few of the parameters that can be used when to review in between are as under

Material change in the category of the fund due to regulatory requirement i.e. at present multi cap funds

Major events i.e. corporate tax rate cut that happened last year on 23rd September 2019, few industries / sectors had more benefit, few may have not; similarly, Covid 19 impacts (not panic part) i.e. Pharma / Healthcare, IT benefited

If all remains normal, then look at the portfolio churn ratio – if lower ratio that means the fund portfolio will change slowly and therefore the review can be once a year, however it the ratio is very high then constant review is required i.e. in 3 months.

If there is Substantial underperformance viz a viz category as well as benchmark for couple of quarter, fund needs review

If there are certain realignment required in the set objectives / goals or change in risk profile considering dynamic nature of live.

The author is , Head- RankMF, Samco Group.

