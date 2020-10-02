How to align investments to new normal post covid 19. Check these essentials

1) Avoid selection mutual fund based upon past performance , past is already built in the NAV , therefore focus on the quality of the portfolio of the schemes i.e. the holding of the schemes where fund has invested in , because it is this portfolio of the scheme that will give returns . Evaluate top 10 holdings of the mutual funds, that is, top 10 company shares where this fund has invested; if these companies are good, the quality of holdings is considered good.