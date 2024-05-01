How to amass a ₹1 crore corpus for buying a home
Your plan to step up the SIPs every year to build a downpayment corpus is good as you would have been able to reach around ₹44-48 lakh with the present monthly investment of ₹40,000 per month for the next 6 years, if we assume an annual return of 10-12%.
My husband and I earn ₹20 lakh every year and invest ₹40,000 every month through a systematic investment plan (SIP) which I started 2 months ago. At present, I have ₹3 lakh in direct stocks and some investment in gold. We want to accumulate a down payment of ₹1 crore in six years to buy a house. By how much should we step up our monthly investment every year and what funds should we invest in to meet this goal.
—Name withheld on request
