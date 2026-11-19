Choosing a mutual fund can be confusing for first-time investors, particularly when several schemes deliver similar returns or feature among the top performers. But picking a fund based on recent returns, star ratings or popularity can lead investors to overlook important factors such as risk, investment costs and portfolio quality.

Financial experts recommend examining a fund's consistency across market cycles, downside risk, expense ratio, portfolio composition and fund management before investing. Here are seven checks beginners should make when analysing a mutual fund.

Start with your financial goal, not past returns Before comparing mutual fund schemes, investors should identify the purpose of the investment and when they will need the money. Saving for retirement, a child's higher education and buying a car are different financial goals, each requiring a different investment horizon and risk profile.

The investment horizon should determine the asset allocation between equity, debt and gold. Only after deciding this allocation should investors shortlist individual schemes.

"Most investors analyse a mutual fund by asking which scheme topped the charts over the last few years. That's an outdated approach. Start with why you're investing. Each goal comes with its own time horizon. That horizon decides your asset allocation. Only then should you look at individual funds," said Rajani Tandale, partner at 1 Finance.

Check rolling returns instead of chasing top performers Past returns are an important starting point, but investors should avoid selecting a fund based solely on its one-year or three-year performance. Point-to-point returns can be misleading because the outcome often depends on when an investor entered the scheme.

Rolling returns provide a broader picture by measuring a fund's performance across multiple overlapping periods. Investors should examine five- to ten-year rolling returns, wherever sufficient historical data is available, to understand how consistently a scheme has performed across market conditions.

They should also compare the fund's performance with its benchmark and category peers. Consistently outperforming the benchmark across market cycles can be a stronger indicator than delivering exceptional returns during a single rally.

"Past returns are a report card, not a promise. The mistake we see most often is investors judging a fund by a single point-to-point number, which often reflects when you started the clock more than how good the fund is. Look at rolling returns instead," said Vedant Gupte, co-founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk.

Assess the risk behind the returns A fund's returns do not reveal how much risk it has taken to generate them. Investors should examine key risk metrics to understand the volatility of a scheme and how it may behave during market corrections.

Standard deviation: Measures how much a fund's returns fluctuate. A higher figure indicates greater volatility.

Beta: Shows how sensitive a fund is to broader market movements. A beta above one generally indicates higher market sensitivity.

Sharpe ratio: Measures risk-adjusted returns, helping investors assess the returns generated relative to the risk taken.

Drawdown: Shows how much a fund has fallen from its previous peak during a market downturn. Drawdown deserves particular attention because it indicates the extent of losses investors might have experienced during difficult market phases. The time taken to recover from those losses is equally important.

Tandale recommends checking how far a fund fell during previous market crashes and how long it took to recover. The riskometer displayed on every mutual fund scheme can be a useful starting point, but investors should not rely on it as their only measure of risk.

Read the factsheet to understand where your money is invested A mutual fund's factsheet provides details about its portfolio and investment strategy. Investors should examine the top holdings and sector allocation to understand whether the scheme is diversified or concentrated in a few stocks and sectors.

They should also check whether the actual portfolio matches the fund's stated category. For instance, a large-cap fund with significant exposure to smaller companies may carry risks that investors did not anticipate.

Portfolio turnover, which indicates how frequently the fund manager buys and sells securities, can offer insights into the scheme's investment approach. For debt mutual funds, credit quality and duration deserve particular attention. Credit quality indicates the ability of underlying issuers to repay their debt, while duration helps investors understand sensitivity to interest rate movements.

Gupte said the factsheet is an underrated document for beginners because it reveals the actual investments behind a fund's name and category.

Compare expense ratios and benchmark performance The expense ratio is the annual fee charged by a mutual fund to manage investors' money. Since this cost is deducted from the scheme's assets, it reduces the returns available to investors.

For actively managed funds, Tandale recommends checking the R-squared value, which indicates how closely a fund's movements correspond with its benchmark. A high R-squared suggests that a fund behaves much like its benchmark.

Investors should therefore assess whether an active fund's performance justifies its higher expense ratio or whether an index fund could offer similar market exposure at a lower cost.

"When we compared R-squared with expense ratios at 1 Finance, we found investors are often paying active-fund fees for index-like returns," Tandale said.

Investors comparing passive funds should also examine tracking difference, which measures how much a fund's returns deviate from those of its underlying index. A lower tracking difference indicates that the fund has followed its benchmark more closely.

Check the fund manager and portfolio overlap A fund's performance is also influenced by the investment decisions made by its fund manager. Beginners should examine the manager's experience, tenure and consistency in following the scheme's stated investment strategy. Frequent changes in fund management or significant deviations from the investment mandate warrant closer scrutiny.

Investors should also check portfolio overlap, particularly if they already hold multiple mutual fund schemes. Owning several funds does not necessarily provide diversification if they have substantial exposure to the same stocks and sectors.

Gupte recommends checking the stability of the fund management team and whether its investment strategy has remained consistent across market cycles.

Should you choose an active fund or an index fund? An actively managed fund does not necessarily outperform an index fund. Investors should assess whether the active scheme has demonstrated the ability to justify its higher costs through differentiated portfolio management and consistent performance.

"For the core of your portfolio, especially large caps, a low-cost index fund with the lowest tracking difference is often the smarter choice," Tandale said.

When two active funds deliver similar returns, investors should compare their downside risk, volatility, expense ratios and consistency. A scheme that achieves comparable returns with smaller drawdowns and lower costs may be easier to stay invested in over the long term.