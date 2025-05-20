How to apply for a car loan from South Indian Bank? Check 6-step process

South India bank provides for competitive car loan options for borrowers in India. The objective of these loans is to cater to both new and used vehicle purchases.

The applicable interest rates in this regard start from 8.75% for new cars and are also linked with the repo rate. Further, the banking institution provides flexible repayment tenures and reasonably attractive financing options.

It is important to remember that car loans from South Indian Bank depend primarily on factors such as applicant’s income, creditworthiness, credit score, total loan amount, repayment history, employment status etc. It is these factors that cumulatively decide the eligibility, loan terms and applicable interest rates on an individual’s car loan application.

Also Read | Low credit score? Here are secrets to getting a car loan

Therefore, keeping the above factors in mind, here is a simple guide to assist aspirational car loan applicants in securing the best possible car loans as per their financial needs, loan repayment capacity and long term goals:

Step-by-step guide to applying for a car loan Check eligibility: To apply for the car loan, it is crucial to first check if you are meeting the bank’s basic eligibility criteria. Car loans are available to salaried individuals working with prominent MNCs, government or IT companies. Further, self employed professionals and business owners can also apply for these loans. For case to case basis loan eligibility criteria reach out to their designated customer support team of the bank. Specific terms and conditions of the car loan: Under certain specialised loan products such as ‘Mobi loans’ a minimum of ₹ 60,000 as monthly income is also required. On your part you should carefully check the loan product you aspire to secure and verify the eligibility criteria accordingly. For more details on the specific terms and conditions refer to the official website of South Indian Bank. Collect the essential documents: Once you are clear with the basic eligibility criteria you should prepare for the following documents for verification purposes:



Proof of identity: PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Driving License.

PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Driving License. Address verification: Recent electricity bill, rental agreement, or title deed.

Recent electricity bill, rental agreement, or title deed. Proof of income: Form 16, recent salary slips, ITRs, or bank statements.

Form 16, recent salary slips, ITRs, or bank statements. Passport size photographs: Recent passport-sized photographs. Note: The basic eligibility and the essential documents required discussed above are illustrative in nature. For complete eligibility details and the documents required on a case to case basis refer to the official website of South Indian Bank

4. Choose the right loan product: The South Indian Bank provides for numerous car loan schemes developed for different customer segments, including:

Mobi Loan for business class and salaried individuals.

Mobi Loan for agriculturists and NRIs.

Mobi Loan for pensioners, retired individuals and senior citizens. 5. Visit a branch or apply online: You can submit your car loan application through the South Indian Bank’s official website. Similarly, you can also pay a visit to your nearest South Indian Bank branch to make an application. Further, the online application process is streamlined for comfort and user convenience. Whereas in the offline process you will be guided by the designated customer service team at the bank branch.

6. Loan clearance, processing and disbursement: Upon the submission of your documents the bank will process your application, cross-check and verify documents and analyse your creditworthiness along with your overall credit profile. Then if everything is found in order your loan will be processed, cleared and disbursed promptly in your bank account thus facilitating seamless vehicle purchase.

What are some key features of South Indian Bank car loans? Interest rates : Start from 8.75% fixed rates for new cars. Furthermore, the interest rates start from 11.27% per annum for used cars.

: Start from 8.75% fixed rates for new cars. Furthermore, the interest rates start from 11.27% per annum for used cars. Loan amount : Up to ₹ 2 crore for new cars and ₹ 1 crore for used cars.

: Up to 2 crore for new cars and 1 crore for used cars. Loan tenure : Borrower friendly repayment options ranging from 1 to 7 years for new car loans with adequate collateral.

: Borrower friendly repayment options ranging from 1 to 7 years for new car loans with adequate collateral. Processing fee : 0.75% to 1% of the total loan amount, capped at ₹ 10,000.

: 0.75% to 1% of the total loan amount, capped at 10,000. Prepayment charges : prepayment charges are levied only on non-individual borrowers with fixed-rate loans.

: prepayment charges are levied only on non-individual borrowers with fixed-rate loans. Credit score requirements: South Indian Bank generally considers a credit score of 740 or above for car loans. Whereas scores between 700 to 739 might also be considered if there are no blemishes, earlier defaults or other similar problems. Note: The car loan features, interest rates etc discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the complete and accurately updated details refer to the official website of South Indian Bank car loan page.

Hence, South Indian Bank provides for flexible and competitive car loan opportunities for meeting diverse applicant needs. Therefore, by following the above discussed simple steps and verifying eligibility aspirational car loan applicants can enjoy a smooth and hassle free loan approval process.