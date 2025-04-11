How to apply for a personal loan from SBI? Offline and online methods explained

If you are someone in need of quick funds, and don’t have assets to pledge as collateral then you can get a personal loan. The loans are quickly disbursed and come with minimal documentation. If you are planning to borrow a personal loan from SBI, then before you go for it, you must know the documents, eligibility criteria and interest rates so that you can get an offer that matches your budget and get the money on easy terms.
Note: You may be required to provide additional documents based on the bank’s requirements as well as your overall profile.
Note: For pre-approved personal loans (PAPL), SBI already has customer details therefore documentation is not required.
Personal loan type
Interest rate range
SBI Xpress Credit Personal Loan
11.45%-14.60% p.a.
SBI Xpress Elite Scheme
11.45%-11.95% p.a.
SBI Xpress Flexi Scheme
11.70%-14.85% p.a.
Pre-approved Personal Loans (PAPL) to Non CSP Customers
14.10%-14.60% p.a.
Note: For latest interest rates, please refer to the bank’s website.
In conclusion, personal loans offer higher interest rates as compared to other loans in the market. Hence, before you apply for the loan, it is important to explore other options available in the market so that you can get the best deal which aligns with your needs as well as your budget.
