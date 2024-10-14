How to apply for a personal loan in Delhi? A step-by-step guide

Applying for a personal loan in Delhi can be a practical solution for unexpected financial needs, whether it's for home improvements, starting a small business, or consolidating debt. With numerous options available, navigating the application process might seem daunting. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to apply for a personal loan in Delhi, covering eligibility requirements, lender comparisons, and interest rates.

In the Delhi NCR region, personal loans typically have interest rates starting at around 10.49% per annum, as per Paisa Bazaar, with repayment terms extending up to five years. Public sector banks often offer lower interest rates and more flexible repayment terms. Additionally, some banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) provide pre-approved instant personal loans for eligible customers.

Key features of personal loans in Delhi NCR

Starting from 10.49% per annum. Loan amount: Available up to ₹ 40 lakh.

Available up to 40 lakh. Tenure: Usually up to five years, with some lenders offering terms of up to seven years.

Usually up to five years, with some lenders offering terms of up to seven years. Processing fees: Generally, it is up to 4% of loan amount.

Generally, it is up to 4% of loan amount. Pre-approved loans: Certain banks and NBFCs may offer pre-approved personal loans to customers with strong credit profiles, ensuring faster access to funds.

Certain banks and NBFCs may offer pre-approved personal loans to customers with strong credit profiles, ensuring faster access to funds. Rapid disbursement: Select lenders expedite loan disbursement for pre-approved borrowers.

Select lenders expedite loan disbursement for pre-approved borrowers. Online applications: Many financial institutions now allow applicants to use online personal loan apps for quick approval and immediate fund disbursement. By understanding these factors, you can make informed decisions and streamline the process of securing a personal loan in Delhi.

Personal loan interest rates of top banks/NBFCs in Delhi NCR

Bank/NBFCs Interest Rate (p.a.) Axis Bank 11.25% onwards IDFC First Bank 10.99% onwards ICICI Bank 10.85% onwards HDFC Bank 10.75% onwards Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% onwards TATA Capital 10.99% onwards Federal Bank 12.00% onwards IndusInd Bank 10.49% onwards L&T Finance 12.00% onwards

(Source: Paisa Bazaar; as of October 2024)

How to apply for a personal loan online in Delhi? By following these simple steps you can apply for a personal loan online in Delhi:

1. Check loan eligibility: Check your personal loan eligibility on the respective bank’s website.

2. Fill application form: Find the application form and enter your personal and professional information.

3. KYC: Complete your KYC and submit the application form.

4. Upload documents: Scan the documents and upload it on the respective bank’s website.

5. Verification: Bank authority will verify your documents to check the authenticity.

6. Approval: After the approval of a personal loan, the amount will be credited in your bank account.

How to apply for a personal loan offline in Delhi? By following these simple steps you can apply for a personal loan offline in Delhi:

1. Bank visit: Visit the branch of your respective bank.

2. Fill application form: Fill all the required fields of the application form.

3. Submit documents: Submit all the required documents for the verification process.

4. Verification: The bank will verify and cross-check the details and documents submitted by you.

5. Approval: If the bank approves your application form for the personal loan, the amount will be transferred to your bank account.

Eligibility criteria for personal loan in Delhi NCR

Residential proof: Resident Indian

Resident Indian Age: Aged at least 21 years at the time of loan application.

Aged at least 21 years at the time of loan application. Employee: Employees of public/private sector firms, salaried doctors, self-employed professionals/non-professionals, employees of state/central/local governments.

Employees of public/private sector firms, salaried doctors, self-employed professionals/non-professionals, employees of state/central/local governments. Credit score: 750 or above credit score to boost the chances of getting a personal loan. Documents required for personal loan in Delhi NCR Application form: Fully completed application form.

Fully completed application form. ID proof: Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving License.

Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving License. Address proof: Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, Passport, or copy of ration card.

Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, Passport, or copy of ration card. Age proof: Birth Certificate, SSC Certificate, Aadhar Card, and PAN Card.

Birth Certificate, SSC Certificate, Aadhar Card, and PAN Card. Tax information: Income Tax Returns for the Past 3 Years/Form 16.

Income Tax Returns for the Past 3 Years/Form 16. Income proof: Salary slips for the last three months.

Salary slips for the last three months. Bank statement: Bank account statement over the last six months.

To summarise, applying for a personal loan in Delhi can be a simple process if you're well-informed and prepared. Understanding the eligibility criteria, acquiring required paperwork, and carefully comparing offers from multiple lenders will help you locate a loan that meets your financial needs and goals.