    How to apply for a personal loan in Delhi? A step-by-step guide

    Personal loan: In Delhi, personal loans have interest rates from 10.49% p.a. The application process includes checking eligibility, filling out forms, and document verification. Public sector banks may provide lower rates, while seeking advice from financial experts is advisable.

    Dakshita Ojha
    Published14 Oct 2024, 02:43 PM IST
    Personal loan: Navigating the Loan Application Process: A Step-by-Step Guide for Delhi Residents
    Personal loan: Navigating the Loan Application Process: A Step-by-Step Guide for Delhi Residents

    Applying for a personal loan in Delhi can be a practical solution for unexpected financial needs, whether it's for home improvements, starting a small business, or consolidating debt. With numerous options available, navigating the application process might seem daunting. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to apply for a personal loan in Delhi, covering eligibility requirements, lender comparisons, and interest rates.

    In the Delhi NCR region, personal loans typically have interest rates starting at around 10.49% per annum, as per Paisa Bazaar, with repayment terms extending up to five years. Public sector banks often offer lower interest rates and more flexible repayment terms. Additionally, some banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) provide pre-approved instant personal loans for eligible customers.

    Key features of personal loans in Delhi NCR

    • Interest rates: Starting from 10.49% per annum.
    • Loan amount: Available up to 40 lakh.
    • Tenure: Usually up to five years, with some lenders offering terms of up to seven years.
    • Processing fees: Generally, it is up to 4% of loan amount.
    • Pre-approved loans: Certain banks and NBFCs may offer pre-approved personal loans to customers with strong credit profiles, ensuring faster access to funds.
    • Rapid disbursement: Select lenders expedite loan disbursement for pre-approved borrowers.
    • Online applications: Many financial institutions now allow applicants to use online personal loan apps for quick approval and immediate fund disbursement.

    By understanding these factors, you can make informed decisions and streamline the process of securing a personal loan in Delhi.

    Personal loan interest rates of top banks/NBFCs in Delhi NCR

    Bank/NBFCs 

    Interest Rate (p.a.)

    Axis Bank

    11.25% onwards

    IDFC First Bank

    10.99% onwards

    ICICI Bank

    10.85% onwards

    HDFC Bank

    10.75% onwards

    Kotak Mahindra Bank

    10.99% onwards

    TATA Capital

    10.99% onwards

    Federal Bank

    12.00% onwards

    IndusInd Bank 

    10.49% onwards

    L&T Finance

    12.00% onwards

    (Source: Paisa Bazaar; as of October 2024)

    How to apply for a personal loan online in Delhi?

    By following these simple steps you can apply for a personal loan online in Delhi:

    1. Check loan eligibility: Check your personal loan eligibility on the respective bank’s website.

    2. Fill application form: Find the application form and enter your personal and professional information.

    3. KYC: Complete your KYC and submit the application form.

    4. Upload documents: Scan the documents and upload it on the respective bank’s website.

    5. Verification: Bank authority will verify your documents to check the authenticity.

    6. Approval: After the approval of a personal loan, the amount will be credited in your bank account.

    How to apply for a personal loan offline in Delhi?

    By following these simple steps you can apply for a personal loan offline in Delhi:

    1. Bank visit: Visit the branch of your respective bank.

    2. Fill application form: Fill all the required fields of the application form.

    3. Submit documents: Submit all the required documents for the verification process.

    4. Verification: The bank will verify and cross-check the details and documents submitted by you.

    5. Approval: If the bank approves your application form for the personal loan, the amount will be transferred to your bank account.

    Eligibility criteria for personal loan in Delhi NCR

     

    • Residential proof: Resident Indian
    • Age: Aged at least 21 years at the time of loan application.
    • Employee: Employees of public/private sector firms, salaried doctors, self-employed professionals/non-professionals, employees of state/central/local governments.
    • Credit score: 750 or above credit score to boost the chances of getting a personal loan.

    Documents required for personal loan in Delhi NCR

    • Application form: Fully completed application form.
    • ID proof: Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving License.
    • Address proof: Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, Passport, or copy of ration card.
    • Age proof: Birth Certificate, SSC Certificate, Aadhar Card, and PAN Card.
    • Tax information: Income Tax Returns for the Past 3 Years/Form 16.
    • Income proof: Salary slips for the last three months.
    • Bank statement: Bank account statement over the last six months.

    To summarise, applying for a personal loan in Delhi can be a simple process if you're well-informed and prepared. Understanding the eligibility criteria, acquiring required paperwork, and carefully comparing offers from multiple lenders will help you locate a loan that meets your financial needs and goals. 

    Always remember to contact financial advisors before taking a personal loan, as they have generally higher interest rates and it can be difficult some time to repay the loan.

     

     

     

     

     

    First Published:14 Oct 2024, 02:43 PM IST
