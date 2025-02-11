Axis Bank provides credit cards offering exclusive deals and rewards on travel, entertainment, dining, shopping and many more. With credit cards, you can save on your daily expenses while not compromising on your lifestyle. If you are considering an Axis Bank credit card, you can apply for a credit card in quick and easy steps.
Note: The eligibility criteria may vary depending on the card variant and your overall credit profile. Hence, for the latest updates visit the bank’s website.
Age: Minimum 18 years to maximum 70 years old.
Employment: Both salaried and self employed individuals are eligible to apply.
Credit score: At least 750 or more.
Note: The bank may require additional documents based on the card variant and your overall credit profile.
|PAN Card, Aadhaar card, Driver’s License, Passport, Voter’s ID, Overseas Citizen of India Card, Person of Indian Origin Card, Job card issued by NREGA, Letters issued by the UIDAI or any other government approved photo ID proof
|Aadhaar card, Driver’s License, Passport, Utility Bill not more than 3 months old, Ration Card, Property Registration Document, Person of Indian Origin Card, Job card issued by NREGA, Bank Account Statement or any other government approved address proof
|Latest 1 or 2 salary slip (not more than 3 months old), Latest Form 16, Last 3 months’ bank statement
In conclusion, credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending due to its ease of accessibility. Hence, you must avoid unnecessary use of your credit card in order to avoid a hefty bill which you may not be able to repay or might be a burden on your finances. Even a single missed payment can damage your credit score.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
