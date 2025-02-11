How to apply for an Axis Bank credit card? A step-by-step guide

Axis Bank provides credit cards offering exclusive deals and rewards on travel, entertainment, dining, shopping and many more. With credit cards, you can save on your daily expenses while not compromising on your lifestyle. If you are considering an Axis Bank credit card, you can apply for a credit card in quick and easy steps.

Steps to apply for an Axis Bank credit card Through net banking: Visit Axis Bank’s official website.

Click on ‘Explore Products’ and then go to the ‘Cards’ section.

Select the credit card that aligns with your financial requirements.

Check details such as annual fees, interest rates, and other benefits.

Click on ‘Apply Now’ and then choose whether you are an existing or new customer.

Fill out the application from and provide necessary details as per the eligibility criteria.

After approval, the credit card will be delivered to your registered address.

Activate the credit card by setting up your PIN through internet banking or phone banking as per your convenience.

Through mobile app: Download the Axis Bank mobile application.

Sign in to your account.

In the ‘Products’ section select ‘Credit Cards’.

After clicking ‘Apply Now’ proceed with your application and complete the process. Through branch visit: Visit your nearest Axis Bank branch.

Request for credit card application form.

Choose from the available options which suit your requirement.

One of the bank’s representatives will assist you in the application process.

Once completed and approved, the credit card will be delivered at your doorstep. Eligibility criteria for Axis Bank credit card Note: The eligibility criteria may vary depending on the card variant and your overall credit profile. Hence, for the latest updates visit the bank’s website.

Age: Minimum 18 years to maximum 70 years old.

Employment: Both salaried and self employed individuals are eligible to apply.

Credit score: At least 750 or more.

Documents required for Axis Bank credit card Note: The bank may require additional documents based on the card variant and your overall credit profile.

Identity PAN Card, Aadhaar card, Driver’s License, Passport, Voter’s ID, Overseas Citizen of India Card, Person of Indian Origin Card, Job card issued by NREGA, Letters issued by the UIDAI or any other government approved photo ID proof Address proof Aadhaar card, Driver’s License, Passport, Utility Bill not more than 3 months old, Ration Card, Property Registration Document, Person of Indian Origin Card, Job card issued by NREGA, Bank Account Statement or any other government approved address proof Income proof Latest 1 or 2 salary slip (not more than 3 months old), Latest Form 16, Last 3 months’ bank statement

In conclusion, credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending due to its ease of accessibility. Hence, you must avoid unnecessary use of your credit card in order to avoid a hefty bill which you may not be able to repay or might be a burden on your finances. Even a single missed payment can damage your credit score.