How to apply for an Axis Bank credit card? A step-by-step guide

Axis Bank offers credit cards with rewards on travel, entertainment, and shopping. Applicants must be aged 18-70 with a minimum credit score of 750. Use credit cards wisely to avoid overspending and potential debt.

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published11 Feb 2025, 02:27 PM IST
Credit cards from Axis Bank come with rewards across multiple categories.

Axis Bank provides credit cards offering exclusive deals and rewards on travel, entertainment, dining, shopping and many more. With credit cards, you can save on your daily expenses while not compromising on your lifestyle. If you are considering an Axis Bank credit card, you can apply for a credit card in quick and easy steps.

Steps to apply for an Axis Bank credit card

Through net banking:

  • Visit Axis Bank’s official website.
  • Click on ‘Explore Products’ and then go to the ‘Cards’ section.
  • Select the credit card that aligns with your financial requirements.
  • Check details such as annual fees, interest rates, and other benefits.
  • Click on ‘Apply Now’ and then choose whether you are an existing or new customer.
  • Fill out the application from and provide necessary details as per the eligibility criteria.
  • After approval, the credit card will be delivered to your registered address.
  • Activate the credit card by setting up your PIN through internet banking or phone banking as per your convenience.

Through mobile app:

  • Download the Axis Bank mobile application.
  • Sign in to your account.
  • In the ‘Products’ section select ‘Credit Cards’.
  • After clicking ‘Apply Now’ proceed with your application and complete the process.

Through branch visit:

  • Visit your nearest Axis Bank branch.
  • Request for credit card application form.
  • Choose from the available options which suit your requirement.
  • One of the bank’s representatives will assist you in the application process.
  • Once completed and approved, the credit card will be delivered at your doorstep.

Eligibility criteria for Axis Bank credit card

Note: The eligibility criteria may vary depending on the card variant and your overall credit profile. Hence, for the latest updates visit the bank’s website.

Age: Minimum 18 years to maximum 70 years old.

Employment: Both salaried and self employed individuals are eligible to apply.

Credit score: At least 750 or more.

Documents required for Axis Bank credit card

Note: The bank may require additional documents based on the card variant and your overall credit profile.

IdentityPAN Card, Aadhaar card, Driver’s License, Passport, Voter’s ID, Overseas Citizen of India Card, Person of Indian Origin Card, Job card issued by NREGA, Letters issued by the UIDAI or any other government approved photo ID proof
Address proofAadhaar card, Driver’s License, Passport, Utility Bill not more than 3 months old, Ration Card, Property Registration Document, Person of Indian Origin Card, Job card issued by NREGA, Bank Account Statement or any other government approved address proof
Income proofLatest 1 or 2 salary slip (not more than 3 months old), Latest Form 16, Last 3 months’ bank statement
In conclusion, credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending due to its ease of accessibility. Hence, you must avoid unnecessary use of your credit card in order to avoid a hefty bill which you may not be able to repay or might be a burden on your finances. Even a single missed payment can damage your credit score.

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 02:27 PM IST
