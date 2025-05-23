How to apply for Axis Bank ACE Credit Card online? A step-by-step guide

Axis Bank’s ACE Credit Card has garnered immense attention for its lucrative cashback offerings and other additional benefits. That is why for all aspirational credit card applicants understanding the online process of application along with the associated terms and conditions is extremely important.

Here are several important aspects on how you can apply for this credit card online along with the essential documents required for proper application submission and the key features of this credit instrument offered by Axis Bank.

How to apply for Axis Bank ACE Credit Card online successfully Aspirational applicants can follow these simple steps to secure the ACE Credit Card:

Reach out to the official Axis Bank ACE Credit Card page. Then click on the 'Apply Now' tab. Carefully submit the required essential financial details in the application form. If in doubt, discuss your problems with the designated customer service team. Once you fill the form diligently submit it for further processing and await further communication from the bank. Further, you can also have a detailed walk-through of the entire process digitally. This you can do by referring to Axis Bank’s Credit Card application guide.

Eligibility and Documentation To be eligible for applying for the ACE Credit Card you should:

Be aged between 18 and 60 years.

Have a consistent income source.

Possess a good credit score, preferably a score of more than 750.

A clean credit profile and not history of defaults or missed payments. Note: The eligibility criteria discussed above is illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and eligibility refer to the official website of Axis Bank.

Required documents to meet the basic eligibility criteria PAN card or Form 60.

Proof of identity and residential address.

A recently clicked passport size photograph.

Income proof, documents such as the latest salary slip, Form 16, or income tax return. The above discussed documents are fundamental to all credit card applications. For further details on an individual basis as per the credit card you opt refer to the official website of Axis Bank as different credit cards require different sets of documents depending on the basic eligibility criteria applicable for each of them.

What are some key features of the ACE Credit Card? The ACE Credit Card offers several key benefits and deals such as:

5% cashback on bill payments and mobile recharges through Google Pay.

4% cashback on transacting with Swiggy, Ola etc.

1.5% cashback on other select expenses.

Four complimentary domestic airport lounge visits per year.

1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions between ₹ 400 and ₹ 4,000, up to ₹ 500 per statement cycle. For a complete and exhaustive list of benefits and deals provided by Axis Bank ACE credit card you can visit the official website of Axis Bank.

Note: The benefits and deals discussed above are illustrative only. For the updated deals, benefits and terms and conditions refer to the official website of Axis Bank and the official Axis Bank ACE Credit Card page.

What is the processing time of Axis Bank Credit Card applications? The credit card approval process generally takes between 7 to 15 days after the submission of the credit card application according to Axis Bank. Still, it is always prudent to keep in mind that this duration may vary based on individual circumstances and relevant documents provided by the applicant.

That is why it is always important to stay in touch with the customer service team of Axis Bank and do regular follow-ups on your credit card application for a seamless experience.

Hence, the Axis Bank ACE Credit Card presents a range of benefits for users seeking seamless credit usage, cashbacks, rewards and other additional perks.

Therefore, by clearly understanding the process of application submission and ensuring all eligibility criteria are met applicants can navigate the entire online application process with clarity and confidence.