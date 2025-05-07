How to apply for Axis Bank Neo Credit Card online? A step-by-step guide

Axis Bank’s Neo Credit Card continues to make strides and remains a popular choice among India credit card users. This credit card provides for attractive rewards, offers and discounts tailored for online shoppers and young working professionals.
It comes with benefits such as 40% off on Zomato and 10% off on Blinkit, to help in facilitating better buying opportunities for card holders. Hence this particular credit card is designed to boost and maximise everyday savings.
You can apply for the Axis Bank Neo Credit Card by following the below given five steps:
As an alternative, aspirational applicants can also visit their nearest Axis Bank branch and discuss the entire process with the designated customer service representative before applying.
This will ensure that the entire process becomes a little easier with the involvement of human interaction and guidance from trusted Axis Bank advisors.
The basic eligibility criteria required for the Axis Bank Neo Credit Card:
Note: The list of required documents shared above is illustrative in nature. For the updated documents required, basic eligibility criteria, terms and conditions refer to the official website of Axis Bank.
The Axis Bank Neo Credit Card offers several benefits and perks:
Note: The benefits discussed above are illustrative only. For the updated and exact benefits, terms and conditions refer to the official website of Axis Bank and visit the credit card section.
Further, credit card holders enjoy 15% off at partner restaurants through EazyDiner. Along with zero lost card liability upon immediately raising the issue and reporting. Not only this, along with all the above mentioned benefits card holders are also provided with the opportunity to convert large purchases in EMIs.
The Neo Credit Card comes with the following applicable fees and charges:
It is also important to note that services such as duplicate statements and card replacement are free. For more information, details and clarification of doubts with regards to the Axis Bank Neo Credit Card consider reaching out to the official website of the bank.
