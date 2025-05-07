How to apply for Axis Bank Neo Credit Card online? A step-by-step guide

Axis Bank’s Neo Credit Card continues to make strides and remains a popular choice among India credit card users. This credit card provides for attractive rewards, offers and discounts tailored for online shoppers and young working professionals.

It comes with benefits such as 40% off on Zomato and 10% off on Blinkit, to help in facilitating better buying opportunities for card holders. Hence this particular credit card is designed to boost and maximise everyday savings.

Step-by-step guide to apply online You can apply for the Axis Bank Neo Credit Card by following the below given five steps:

Visiting the official website: Navigate to the official website of Axis Bank and opt for the ‘Credit Cards’ section from ‘Explore Products’. Select the Neo credit card: Browse through all the available credit cards and opt for the Neo Credit card. Click on ‘Apply Now’: Start the process of applying by clicking on the ‘Apply Now’ option. Fill personal details: Submit the necessary information such as name, contact details, email address, income and employment details. Submit requested documents: Upload all the requested documents such as PAN cards, Aadhaar Card and proof of income along with address proof. As an alternative, aspirational applicants can also visit their nearest Axis Bank branch and discuss the entire process with the designated customer service representative before applying.

This will ensure that the entire process becomes a little easier with the involvement of human interaction and guidance from trusted Axis Bank advisors.

Eligibility and documentation The basic eligibility criteria required for the Axis Bank Neo Credit Card:

Age : Applicants should be between 18 to 70 years old.

: Applicants should be between 18 to 70 years old. Residency: Both residents and Non-resident Indians (NRIs) can apply. The required documents include Properly filled application form.

PAN card or Form 60.

Proof of identity verification (example Aadhaar card, driving licence)

Proof of income (example salary slips, IT returns)

Proof of residence (example passport, utility bills such most recent electricity bill)

Passport-sized photographs. Note: The list of required documents shared above is illustrative in nature. For the updated documents required, basic eligibility criteria, terms and conditions refer to the official website of Axis Bank.

Key benefits of the Axis Bank Neo Credit Card The Axis Bank Neo Credit Card offers several benefits and perks:

Zomato : 40% off on food delivery orders, up to ₹ 120 per order, twice a month.

: 40% off on food delivery orders, up to 120 per order, twice a month. Blinkit : 10% off on grocery orders, up to ₹ 250 per month.

: 10% off on grocery orders, up to 250 per month. Myntra : ₹ 150 off on purchases over ₹ 999 on select styles.

: 150 off on purchases over 999 on select styles. BookMyShow : 10% off on movie tickets, up to ₹ 100 monthly.

: 10% off on movie tickets, up to 100 monthly. Paytm: 5% off on utility bill payments, up to ₹ 150 monthly. Note: The benefits discussed above are illustrative only. For the updated and exact benefits, terms and conditions refer to the official website of Axis Bank and visit the credit card section.

Further, credit card holders enjoy 15% off at partner restaurants through EazyDiner. Along with zero lost card liability upon immediately raising the issue and reporting. Not only this, along with all the above mentioned benefits card holders are also provided with the opportunity to convert large purchases in EMIs.

Associated fees and charges The Neo Credit Card comes with the following applicable fees and charges:

Joining fee: ₹ 250 joining fee is charged. This fee is also waived for select channels.

250 joining fee is charged. This fee is also waived for select channels. Annual expense: There is no fee for the first year. Post the same ₹ 250 for second year onwards. This second year fee is also waived off if you meet certain basic requirements while using your credit card. It is also important to note that services such as duplicate statements and card replacement are free. For more information, details and clarification of doubts with regards to the Axis Bank Neo Credit Card consider reaching out to the official website of the bank.