How to approach tax saving when you have few months left in a financial year

Make a budget for the tax-related investment over the next three months after deducting your expenses from the salary. Based on the budget, select the best tax-saving product. Say, you can spare ₹20,000 each month. Now, decide how you want to use it and where you want to invest. For example, you can choose to invest ₹15,000 in equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) and ₹5,000 in the public provident fund (PPF).