How to assess the right amount of life cover?
Buying a sum assured equivalent to 10 times the annual salary is one of the ways to assess your insurance need, and arrive at a bare minimum insurance cover
One of my friends suggested that I buy a term insurance plan with sum assured equivalent to 10 times my annual salary. Is this the standard rule or are there different ways to assess an individual’s insurance needs?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×