How to assess your tax impact while choosing investment vehicles
Summary
- Impact of taxes has to be calculated on overall income and not just at a product level.
My client, a media professional, had a desire to own certain stocks and when he received an inheritance, he immediately opened an account in a Portfolio Management Scheme (PMS). As luck would have it , the markets rallied and the PMS delivered spectacular returns. All was well till it was time to file the year’s income tax return (ITR). His annual taxable income was ₹48 lakh and long-term capital gains of ₹6 lakh had been booked in December 2022. At a 10 % long-term capital gain tax, with ₹1 lakh exemption, my client was happy that the extra tax liability was only ₹50,000. To his surprise, his chartered accountant asked him to deposit ₹1.65 lakh extra in taxes. The tax payable was more than four times the amount anticipated by my client, from ₹50,000 to ₹2.15lakh. The culprit was the capital gain that took his total income above ₹50 lakh, a slab that attracts a 10% surcharge on total taxes.