How to assess your tax impact while choosing investment vehicles

To overcome the tax issue with PMS, many large fund managers have created Category III alternative investment funds (AIFs) with the same themes as the PMS. Such AIFs pay tax at the fund level. The gains on exiting an AIF don’t get taxed in investors’ hands ( as the fund has already paid these taxes). Also, you don’t have to account for the capital gains and dividends in your books. This is a huge relief from the bookkeeping point of view as well. An important point to remember is that category III AIFs pay a 15% surcharge on capital gains and 37% surcharge on dividends and other income irrespective of your actual tax slab. In the case of mutual funds, sale action within the fund attracts no tax, thereby making it the most tax-efficient. However, you may not find the unique portfolio strategies that PMS and AIF offer.