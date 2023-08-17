How to avail gold loan at low-interest rates for various financial needs1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Gold loans are a secured loan option offered by banks and NBFCs, where gold jewelry is used as collateral. Interest rates start from 8.88% p.a.
In the current scenario where banks are hiking lending rates, EMIs on personal loans have gotten costlier. In such cases, availing loan against your gold can be quite helpful. Whether it's for marriage, your child's education, medical condition, or raising capital for a new business venture, gold loans are seen as the best option.