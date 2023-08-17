How to avail gold loan at low-interest rates for various financial needs

What are Gold Loans?

Gold loans are secured loans that can be availed from banks or any financial services provider by pledging your gold as collateral. A secured loan, where gold jewellery is provided as collateral, is a Gold loan. The loan amount that will be provided will depend on the value of the gold. Gold jewellery will need to be given to the lender when you avail of the loan and will be returned only once the entire amount is repaid.