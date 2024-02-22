How to avoid car insurance claim rejection? Here are 7 preventive measures
Understanding common reasons for car insurance claim rejections is crucial. Non-disclosure, policy violations, invalid licenses, and unauthorized repairs can lead to rejections.
Car insurance is crucial for car owners, providing financial protection against unexpected accidents. However, the process of claiming can be tricky, and having your claim rejected can be stressful. Many reasons can lead to rejection, but with proper understanding and precautions, you can reduce the risk of facing this situation.