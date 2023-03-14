How to avoid investing in great businesses at untimely valuations

Let us consider the recent example of Nifty IT Index*, a quality segment of the market. Between 2013 and 2019, the IT index traded at average PER of 20x, for average growth of 11% and return on equities (ROEs) of 21%. Come Covid, due to remote working requirements, IT stocks outperformed and PER rose to 38x in current year (CY)21. In CY20-CY21, EPS growth was 6.5% and 17.8%, respectively. Given that valuations expanded to nearly 2x of previous averages, it was safe to assume that growth expectations from future were lofty. The set-up was perfect for future disappointments. CY22 growth decelerated to 9.5% leading to the index correcting 26% in the year. With the benefit of hindsight, the index constituents were best avoided in CY22.

