How to avoid paying the cruelest tax: Inflation

Owning gold was a famously good bet during much of the 1970s: The yellow metal hit its all-time high adjusted for inflation of $850 an ounce in 1980. But as GMO’s Matt Kadnar points out, the historical return of gold adjusted for inflation over many centuries has been about 0%. It pays no dividend and is really only attractive to those who fear that paper assets like stocks will somehow fail to be honored. And, while gold prices are already close to all-time highs, energy and materials stocks have lagged behind the market sharply. The two sectors combined now make up less than 5% of the benchmark S&P 500—about half their share from five years ago and a quarter of what they made up 30 years ago.