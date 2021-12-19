How to avoid tax capital gains under section 54?

For example, Nitin owned residential house A for 10 years. He bought a new residential house B on 1 February 2020 worth ₹1 crore. Nitin sold house A on 2 January 2021 for ₹10 crore. The capital gains (CG) arising on this sale was ₹2 crore. On 1 March, 2022 Nitin purchased house C worth ₹1 crore. He believes that exemption can be claimed in respect of capital gains arising on the transfer of house A since houses B and C have been purchased within the time frame of one year before or two years after. Also, the capital gain is less than ₹2 crore and hence he will be able to exercise the once-in-a-lifetime option of claiming deduction by investing the capital gains in two houses. In this case, his understanding is correct. It is pertinent to note that CG shall be exempt to the extent of CG or amount invested in the purchase/construction of another house, whichever is less.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}