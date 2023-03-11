How to avoid TDS on dividend income for FY 2023-24 & AY 2024-25?

Gautam Kalia, SVP and Head Super Investor at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

All the dividend income received are taxable and the TDS rate of 10% is charged if the dividend income paid is in excess of Rs.5000. If the investor’s annual income is below the exemption limit then he can submit the form 15G/15H for not deduction of TDS. Investors who want regular income may consider SWP facility instead of dividend income from mutual fund schemes to avoid TDS. The SWP facility is withdrawal from scheme and all the withdrawal includes principal and capital gains. Investors need to pay tax on capital gain only as per the short term or long term gain tax.