How to be a value investor when market is at peak
Summary
- Value investors have to identify stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value.
Is it possible to get good returns from a market that is at an all-time high? I am often asked this question and my reply is always in the affirmative. There are money-making opportunities even when the Nifty is at 22,000 and the Sensex at 74,000. But, you have to be selective and very patient. You have to identify value stocks and hold them for the long-term if you want to make serious money.