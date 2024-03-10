How to be a value investor when market is at peak

During bull runs, valuations can run far ahead of fundamentals and it is easy to get carried away during such phases. Right now, many stocks are trading at three-digit P/Es. A stock with a P/E of 30-35x may appear like a value pick if its peers are trading at P/E of 60-70x or even more. But there is no justification for buying an overvalued stock just because other stocks are even more overvalued. The serious value investor needs look at metrics such as the return on equity (ROE) and return on capital employed (ROCE) to judge a stock. ROCE is used when assessing companies in capital intensive sectors such as construction, heavy engineering and manufacturing whereas ROE is suitable for companies that are not very capital intensive, such as FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and IT. A healthy ROE and ROCE of more than 10% indicates that the company is being run efficiently.