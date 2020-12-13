How to become an ace investor by using a scientific mind?

When it comes to investing, we can pick up good lessons from our everyday life.

What can you learn about investing from scientists who looking for life outside this planet? Kalpen Parekh, President of DSP Investment Managers, explains its 'learning to read the signs of death'.

On Sunday, Kalpen took to Twitter to write, Scientists looking for life outside, use the principle of inversion. Look for signs of death. Planets with a high degree of contaminated gases and artificial objects from civilization no more.

Comparing this with the world of investing, DSP boss adds, "Like the idea of elimination, in investing study companies that didn’t work. Avoid them."

In another tweet, he writes, The probability of success is difficult to estimate, but if we never search, the chance of success is zero. The principles behind scientific inquiry, highly valuable in our domain too.

And further adds, We should collect evidence without prejudice, without assuming we know the truth in advance, and see what we learn. On the other hand, we should be open-minded and allow for some risk-taking in our pursuit of that evidence. Not by an analyst but a scientist searching for extra-terrestrial life.

A thorough advocate of planned investments, Kalpen suggests that one should never invest going by the trend. Rather it is the need that should determine the course of one's investments.

Kalpen's Twitter timeline is a place to visit if you want to learn some good money management tricks. With relatable examples and in simple words, Parekh manages to say a lot through his tweets on topics related to money and personal finance.

