How to become rich in 2025: Building wealth is like running a marathon, not a sprint. While there's no magic formula for getting rich quickly, mutual funds ( MFs) offer a diversified approach to investing that is ideal for long-term financial goals and helps investors amass wealth.

Mutual fund investments are indirect exposure to the stock market. On behalf of mutual fund investors, their fund manager makes investments in the stock market and manages the portfolio assets. Many investors invest in mutual funds as they help them beat the average growth of inflation in the long term.

Money experts believe that investors should have a 7-year investment horizon and use a combination of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap funds.

Investing in mutual funds is ideal for various types of investors. How can you become rich by investing in mutual funds?

Which mutual fund is good for 2025? In a conversation with Livemint, Pankaj Mathpal, Founder & CEO at Optima Money Managers, listed the top 5 mutual funds from small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap categories that can help you achieve your goal and become rich in 2025.

"The investment options across various categories include large-cap funds such as ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund, Nippon India Large Cap Fund, HDFC TOP 100 Fund, Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund, and Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund. Popular choices for mid-cap investments are Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund, HDFC Midcap Opportunities Fund, WhitOak Midcap Fund, HSBC Midcap Fund, and Edelweiss Midcap Fund. In the small-cap category, investors can consider Motilal Oswal Small Cap, Bandhan Small Cap, Tata Small Cap, HSBC Small Cap, and Mahindra Manulife Small Cap," said Mathpal.

Where to invest your money in 2025? The founder and CEO of Optima Money Managers shares the top 5 mutual funds in the small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap categories.

Best large-cap mutual funds 1)ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund

2)Nippon India Large Cap Fund

3)HDFC TOP 100 fund

4)Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund

5)Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund

Best midcap mutual funds 1)Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

2)HDFC Midcap Opportunities Fund

3)WhitOak Midcap Fund

4)HSBC Midcap Fund

5)Edelweiss Midcap Fund

Best small-cap mutual funds 1)Motilal Oswal Small Cap

2)Bandhan Small Cap

3)Tata Small Cap

4)HSBC Small Cap

5)Mahindra Manulife Small Cap

Money experts say that SIPs are highly effective for long-term investments."SIPs help to smooth out the portfolio returns through rupee cost averaging, and SIPs are deemed best for investment. In other words, regardless of the state of the market, more units are bought at low prices and less at high prices, which ultimately equalises the average cost of those investments," said Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.

