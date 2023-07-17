How to become rich in India: Four smart ways to grow your surplus money2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Investing in stocks, renting out on Airbnb, lease rental discounting, and digital marketing are some ways to become rich in India, according to experts
How to become rich in India: In order to grow your excess money, and become rich, you have a few investment options to choose from. Investment options include the stock market, renting out a spare room on Airbnb, lease rental discounting, and digital marketing for extra income.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×