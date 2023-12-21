How to become rich: Nine golden personal finance rules that may help you make money
To take control of your money and become wealthy, follow personal finance rules like the Rule of 72 for estimating investment doubling time, age-based asset allocation, and the 50-30-20 budgeting rule.
Personal finance has to do with the way you handle your money. Everybody just simply wants a hack that can multiply their money manifolds. Amassing wealth is not like a two-minute instant noodle, it's a process that involves a balance of budgeting, saving, and investing. Of course, there are some thumb rules when it comes to personal finance. These thumb rules can be used by those who are just beginning their financial journey as well as others who are already on their path. There's no ‘one size fits all’ funda and these rules only provide you with a basic understanding.