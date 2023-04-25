7) Script your own financial expenditures

Your financial success should be similar to your personal success, which requires that you approach your financial success in the same way that you do your life's accomplishments. Detail the factors that influence your financial decisions and the financial lessons you have learned so far in your writing. This will make it easier for you to see where you made mistakes and the choices that are still harming your ability to earn more money, save more money, and make more investments in the future. To better manage your finances, review your choices each day.