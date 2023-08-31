This government-backed scheme may turn you into a crorepati. Here is how

How to become crorepati: In a bid to encourage the culture of customers asking for bills for all purchases, the Narendra Modi government will launch the 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar' initiative on 1 September. The scheme will be launched in the states of Assam, Gujarat, and Haryana; and the UTs of Puducherry, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Always ask for a GST Invoice of your purchase! Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme being launched from September 1, 2023,"CBIC tweeted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Govt giving bumper prize of ₹ 1 crore Two bumper prizes of ₹1 crore each will be given away every quarter to the winners of Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar'.

Under this scheme, monthly and quarterly draws of lots will be made and winners will be eligible for cash reward prizes beginning from ₹10,000 to up to ₹1 crore.

The 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' mobile app will be available on both IOS and Android platforms.

2)Key in your mobile number

3)Fill in the basic details as asked like name, mobile number, and state, and check on 'accept terms and conditions'.

4)Upload your GST bill

5)A GST bill of at least ₹200 is to be uploaded

6)Only 25 GST bills per month can be uploaded by an individual

7) The invoice uploaded on the app should have the GSTIN of the seller, invoice number, amount paid, and tax amount.

Eligibility All invoices issued by Goods and Services Tax (GST) registered suppliers to consumers will be eligible for the 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' scheme.

FM Sitharaman to launch 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' scheme on September 1 from Gurugram Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the Mera Bill-Mera Adhikar Scheme from Gurugram on September 1. She will launch this scheme in a programme to be organised in Sector 15 of Gurugram, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Wednesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}