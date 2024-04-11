How to become rich: Your ₹5000 monthly SIP can help you grow ₹5.22 crore. Mutual fund calculator explains
How to become rich: Experts emphasise the potential of Mutual Fund SIPs for long-term wealth accumulation. By incrementally increasing monthly SIP contributions with SIP step-up, investors can build a significant corpus
How to become rich: To become a crorepati and attain wealth through Mutual Fund Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), one should start by setting clear financial goals and choosing SIPs aligned with your risk tolerance and investment horizon. Personal Finance experts suggest beginning early, staying consistent, and utilise features like SIP step-up to increase contributions over time. With discipline and commitment, SIPs offer a pathway to long-term wealth accumulation and the attainment of financial goals.