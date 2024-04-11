Active Stocks
Wed Apr 10 2024 15:57:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 -0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.15 0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,535.80 -0.83%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.90 2.49%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,825.10 2.40%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  How to become rich: Your 5000 monthly SIP can help you grow 5.22 crore. Mutual fund calculator explains
BackBack

How to become rich: Your ₹5000 monthly SIP can help you grow ₹5.22 crore. Mutual fund calculator explains

Sangeeta Ojha

How to become rich: Experts emphasise the potential of Mutual Fund SIPs for long-term wealth accumulation. By incrementally increasing monthly SIP contributions with SIP step-up, investors can build a significant corpus

How to become rich: Personal Finance experts suggest beginning early, staying consistent, and utilise features like SIP step-up to increase contributions over time.Premium
How to become rich: Personal Finance experts suggest beginning early, staying consistent, and utilise features like SIP step-up to increase contributions over time.

How to become rich: To become a crorepati and attain wealth through Mutual Fund Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), one should start by setting clear financial goals and choosing SIPs aligned with your risk tolerance and investment horizon. Personal Finance experts suggest beginning early, staying consistent, and utilise features like SIP step-up to increase contributions over time. With discipline and commitment, SIPs offer a pathway to long-term wealth accumulation and the attainment of financial goals. 

Kartik Jhaveri, Director of Wealth at Transcend Capital, emphasises the potential for long-term wealth accumulation through mutual fund Systematic Investment Plans (SIP). “SIPs provide investors with the opportunity to tap into the average returns offered by the equity market. Through disciplined investing via SIPs, investors can gradually build a significant corpus over time," explained Jhaveri.

Also Read | Top mutual funds to invest in India: These 10 mid-cap MF schemes delivered the best return in five years. Check here

Mutual Fund SIP calculator: The magic of compounding in long-term

He underscored the compounding benefits of long-term SIPs, wherein investors earn interest on their interest, making the duration of investment crucial for maximizing these benefits.

Money experts suggest that investors who commit to a 15-year or longer investment horizon can anticipate returns of 15 percent or more on their investment.

How to become rich through Mutual Fund SIP investments

Regarding the strategy to amass wealth and become rich through SIP investments, Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers, emphasises the efficacy of the SIP step-up tool. “Under this monthly step-up plan, mutual fund SIP investors are advised to incrementally increase their monthly SIP contributions in line with their annual salary increments or income growth," said Mathpal.

Mutual Fund SIP calculator

To attain the desired outcome, maintaining a 15 percent annual SIP step-up rate is crucial. For instance, by initiating a monthly SIP of approximately 5,000 and maintaining an annual SIP step-up of 15 percent, coupled with a 15 percent annual mutual fund return, investors could potentially accumulate around 5.22 crore over 25 years.

SIP calculator

 

Courtesy Groww mutual fund SIP calculator
View Full Image
Courtesy Groww mutual fund SIP calculator

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, business and banking.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Apr 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App