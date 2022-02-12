How to bequeath a property to charity?

We assume the property in question is solely owned, self acquired, where the person has full legal title to transfer it as they deem fit. As one potential approach, it would be advisable to identify a suitable existing NGO, charity or cancer hospital etc. which can potentially use the property, and understand from them what they will require in terms of usage etc. Here, once this understanding is reached, the person can bequeath the property to the said entity in his Will with explicit instructions on how the property is to be used as identified. The charity/NGO etc. may have certain compliance conditions in place which may affect their ability to receive property as a donation, and hence this conversation should be had well in advance. The timing between the preparing of the Will and the actual transfer happening post the demise of the person could be extensive as well, and hence this requires long term planning. With careful structuring under the Will, the said charity or the like can be named as the beneficiary of the property, with instructions on how the same is to be used.