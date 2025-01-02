Owning a credit card is no longer just an add on to your luxurious life but has become a necessity. Credit cards provide you with great offers and deals which you can avail to save on your daily expenses. If you have an SBI credit card and wish to block it due to your personal reasons or if you card has been stolen or misplaced, here are the steps through which you can proceed:
Steps to block your SBI credit card
Customer care:
- Call on the SBI Card toll free customer care number
- Enter your card number and the registered mobile number for the verification process.
- When verified, the customer care representative will block your card immediately.
Blocking the card via SMS:
- From your registered mobile number, send an SMS to 5676791 in the following format:
- Upon sending the SMS, a confirmation message that the card has been blocked will be sent to you.
SBI official website:
- Go to the official website of SBI Card and enter your login details at homepage.
- Choose the lost or stolen card blocking option.
- Select the card you want to lock and then follow the mentioned instructions.
- A confirmation message will be sent to your registered mobile number and E-mail.
Mobile app (SBI Card):
- Enter your login details and open the mobile app.
- Click on the “Manage Card" section.
- Choose the card that you wish to block and complete the procedure.
- Post this, you will receive a confirmation message that your card is successfully blocked.
Branch visit:
- Visit your nearest branch and report your reason for blocking the credit card.
- A customer executive will reach out to you and assist you with the steps to be taken.
- Fill out the forms and then your card will be blocked.
- Post this, you will receive a confirmation message and email.
Email:
- You can also drop a mail to the customer care stating that you wish to block your credit card mentioning the reason and the concerned team will reach out to you with a reply. You can mail the customer care oncustomercare@sbicard.com.
In conclusion, you must keep in mind that once you have blocked the card, you are no longer liable to pay for any transactions done through the card after the date of blocking. In case your credit card was stolen, you must take immediate action and report to the customer care so that you avoid paying for transactions which were not done by you. If you wish to reissue the credit card, you can easily apply for a renewal through customer care, SMS, mobile app or via email.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)