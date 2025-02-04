Your credit score, in the contemporary financial world, is more than just a number but is the defining factor of how your financial life will be in the future. While a high credit score often translates to loan conditions that may be better or even interest rates that are cheaper, a poor score may have one facing expensive and challenging loans. You can make your financial goals a reality with awareness about the factors affecting a credit score and good methods in its increase.

Credit score With your history of finances, a credit score is a three-digit figure that shows your creditworthiness. The rating, therefore, is in a lower figure if it is high. Thus, most ratings fall between 300 and 900. For example, banks and other financial institutions have used credit scores to advise on personal loan applications, determine interest rates, and even set credit limits.

Effective strategies to boost credit score Timely payments: Pay all your bills on time, whether utility bill, credit card, or EMI, to keep your credit score good. Credit utilisation ratio: Reduce your credit utilisation ratio to not come out as too dependent on credit. Make sure to keep your credit utilization below 30% of the available amount. Raise your credit limit: While reducing your overall credit utilization ratio, requesting a higher credit limit increases your credit score; be mindful not to raise it too much. Credit mix: Having secured (auto or home loans), and unsecured (credit cards, personal loans) accounts simultaneously reflects good credit control. Keep a track of past debts: Those in the debt burden are considered risky by lenders. Clearing previous debts will improve your credit worth. Use credit cards responsibly: One can build positive credit history through small timely purchases that are settled in full each month. Reduce the hard loan inquiries: If you make several applications simultaneously, this might negatively impact your credit score. Before taking any loan, study your eligibility well and then make the application.

