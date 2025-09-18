How to boost your credit score over 750? Here are 5 tips

A credit score of 750 or above can now be considered the gold standard for individual applicants seeking easy access to premium credit cards, lucrative home loans, and competitive personal loan rates.
Lending institutions check factors such as creditworthiness, repayment potential, and employment history before disbursing loans. Therefore, borrowers need to maintain a good credit profile.
Robust regulatory reforms now require credit scores to be refreshed every 15 days. This makes timely repayments, avoiding defaults and missing payments, even more impactful for borrowers.
The central bank’s push for more frequent credit data updates rewards disciplined borrowers. With scores recalculated biweekly, missed payments or excess credit usage show up much sooner, urging consumers to monitor their credit health closely
As scores are recalculated biweekly, missed payments or excess credit usage show up much sooner. That is why maintaining a low credit utilisation ratio becomes indispensable.
Abhishek Dev, Co-founder and CEO, Epsilon Money, echo the same idea by saying, “Consistently paying all EMIs and credit card bills on time is the key to having a good CIBIL. Also, keeping the credit utilisation ratio less than 30% helps—meaning if you have a limit of ₹5 lacs, you spend less than ₹1.5 lacs. Maintain a healthy mix of credit types (secured and unsecured loans) and avoid frequent or back-to-back loan applications.”
By focusing on following these proven strategies, borrowers can boost their credit scores. By paying credit card bills, home loan EMIs, and personal loan EMIs on time, along with other similar repayments, borrowers can slowly but surely build creditworthiness.
Lending institutions consider a credit score of over 750 to be reputable. Such a score helps in seamlessly securing new loans and credit cards. It is a sign of financial stability, and by following these strategies properly, such a score can not only be achieved but can even be sustained.
