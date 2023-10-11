How should I meet my goals for a house, an emergency fund?
For accumulating emergency funds, we would suggest you to invest in liquid or ultra short mutual fund schemes.
My wife and I are both 34 years old and live with my parents in a flat in our native town. We had taken a joint home loan of ₹30 lakh to buy the flat for my parents. The loan was for a tenure of 30 years and the EMI (equated monthly instalment) was ₹25,000. We used our emergency fund and repaid the loan in four years. We draw a net salary of ₹1.2 lakh each, every month. Both of us invest ₹3,000 separately for our daughter’s education and our retirement. We will be rebuilding the emergency fund in six months, but are looking for good investment options to park this fund. Next year, we will be shifting to a rented accommodation in a metro city as we return to office. How can we build a corpus of ₹1 crore to buy another house in a metro city in 10-15 years?