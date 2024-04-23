How to build a ₹3 crore corpus to start a business?
You need a monthly investment of ₹1.15 lakh to reach your goal of ₹3 crore. While it is not easy to reduce your expenses from ₹1 lakh to ₹45,000 per month, you can consider another strategy.
I am a 35-year old professional with a monthly income of ₹1.6 lakh and expenses of nearly ₹1 lakh. My wife is a homemaker and our son is 3 years old. I have close to ₹14 lakh in mutual funds right now. Is it possible to build a corpus of ₹3 crore in 10 years so that I can start my consultancy then.
—Name withheld on request
