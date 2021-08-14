How to build a corpus of 1 crore in 10 to 12 years?

Usually, for long term goals, it is better to follow de-risking strategy where you gradually start withdrawing the accumulated amount every month a year before your goal. This can be done by doing a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) in all your funds. You too can plan to invest up to the end of the ninth year and start SWP from the first month of the tenth year. If you plan to follow this strategy, then you will have to do SIPs of Rs. 56,000 every month for nine years. If you plan to target the goal in 12 years, then you can do the SIPs of Rs.41,000 for 11 years and then start withdrawing from the first month of the twelfth year.