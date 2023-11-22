How to build a diversified corpus with mutual funds?
Regarding equity mutual funds, we recommend emphasizing large-cap funds and hybrid funds, with a portion allocated to mid-cap funds.
I am 36 years old and my wife is aged 34. We intend to invest ₹40,000 monthly ( ₹20,000 each) in mutual funds. Currently, I have exhausted the investment quotas for the year in both public provident fund (PPF) and National Pension System (NPS). Additionally, over the past year, I have been allocating ₹2,000 per month to the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund and ₹1,000 per month to the PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund. However, my wife has yet to initiate her mutual fund investments. Considering our moderate risk profile and a willingness to invest for 7 years or more, what would be a suitable asset allocation mix for us?
—Name withheld on request
