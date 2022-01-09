How to build a dream corpus before you retire

For those who get a regular salary, there is the SIP route. A SIP or a systematic investment plan is an avenue that requires investors to set aside and invest a set amount at regular intervals of time. These minuscule investments, when taken as a whole, have the potential to grow one’s wealth exponentially. It is advised for investors to slowly, yet steadily keep increasing the amount they devote towards their SIPs. This allows them to start small, and still reach their target through a gradual increase in investment amounts. There are some common thumb rules that could assist the plan formulation for the SIP route. One such rule of thumb is the 15-15-15 rule, which basically implies that if you continue a monthly SIP of ₹15,000 for 15 years, and the mutual fund scheme that you have opted for is able to generate annualized returns of 15%, then you shall be able to amass a corpus of ₹1 crore at the end of 15 years. It is strongly advised to not keep the investments in SIPs static and to steadily increase the monthly SIP amount every year. For example, it’d be fairly easier for you to reach a target of ₹10 crore, by deploying a monthly SIP of ₹1 lakh for 20 years, at an annualized 12% return. However, it is highly unlikely for everyone to have that kind of money just lying around. In such a scenario, one may start small, at say, ₹50,000 per month, and then increase the monthly SIP amount by 10% every year.

