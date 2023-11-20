How to build a strong credit score? Here are 5 smart ways
A credit score, ranging from 300 to 900, gauges creditworthiness for loans and purchases. It determines eligibility for loans, credit cards, and even influences employment checks.
Though credit is widely used around the world, it can be a confusing and even frightening term for some of us. The credit score is one of the most important factors when it comes to access to credit as it can make the difference between having or not having financial security. So, what is a credit score, and how can you determine whether you have a good credit score?