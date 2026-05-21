How to build an emergency fund to stay financially secure amid layoffs, inflation and global job market uncertainty

Due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, and the escalation in oil and commodity prices stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran, coupled with the wave of artificial intelligence and upcoming tools boosting efficiency, the global tech industry is witnessing accelerated restructuring, job cuts, removals and layoffs.

In this environment, primarily to conserve their finances, prominent firms such as Meta, Intuit, and PayPal have recently announced significant job cuts. This has added to a growing wave of workforce reductions in 2026.

Furthermore, according to the recent data compiled by TrueUp Tech Layoffs Tracker, in 2026, there have been 142,303 tech employees impacted across 331 layoffs, averaging about 1,009 per day.

In such difficult times, financial preparedness and the implementation of protective measures are no longer optional; they are essential, as financial uncertainty is becoming a real problem for professionals worldwide.

Sameer Mathur, MD and Founder of Roinet Solution, added to this saying, “An emergency fund is the foundation of financial security, helping individuals manage job loss, medical emergencies, or unexpected expenses without falling into debt. Financial planners recommend maintaining savings equal to 3–6 months of essential expenses, including rent, EMIs, groceries, insurance, and utilities. These funds should be kept in safe and liquid instruments such as high-interest savings accounts, sweep-in FDs, or liquid mutual funds for quick access. Even saving ₹5,000– ₹10,000 monthly through automated transfers can gradually build a strong financial cushion. A well-planned emergency fund protects long-term investments, reduces financial stress, and ensures stability during uncertain situations.”

Also Read | 6 emergency fund rules every Indian household should know to stay debt-free

Highlighting the significance of a structured and individualistic approach, Jayatu Chaudhury, Professor - Finance and Accounting, IMI Delhi, urged individuals to ask the correct questions of themselves, stating, “Keep it super simple. Think about how much I need to run my family in an 'as-is' mode for the next twelve months? Assume that is 100/-. I will add 20% more on top of it as a 'margin of safety' for any other unforeseen expenses. One more caveat: I need to ensure my health insurance is paid. If one follows this structure, he/she will be sorted for most of the challenges life will throw at them.”

Steps to prepare an emergency fund to secure your financial future

1. Calculate your monthly essentials accurately Write down fixed expenses that you have to meet on a monthly basis. These can include rent payments, loan EMI obligations, insurance costs, grocery expenses, and utilities, to help you understand the minimum budget you need to cover your monthly living expenses.

2. Target 6–12 months of expenses Once you are clear on your monthly expenses, focus on building a buffer to support your job stability. This buffer should entail about six months of your monthly expenses. Do remember, higher uncertainty requires a larger safety net. Taking guidance from certified investment professionals can be immensely helpful in such situations.

For example, if your monthly expenses are ₹1,00,000, ensure you always have about ₹6-8 lakh in your savings account or liquid fund. So that you can always handle any emergency without having to take on a high-interest personal loan or credit card debt.

3. Automate monthly savings Make sure that you set up auto-debit transfers. Even ₹6,000 to ₹10,000 can go well. Make sure that this amount is automatically added to your dedicated emergency fund account. Such planning will help you deal with unforeseen life events.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT how much emergency fund I would need on a 10 LPA salary

4. Keep funds highly liquid and safe You can use savings accounts, high-interest senior citizen fixed deposits in your parents' name, sweep-in fixed deposits, or liquid mutual funds for quick access during emergencies. This way, you will ensure both liquid funds and compounding of interest on your hard-earned money.

5. Separate emergency savings from investments As a rule, do not mix investments with your emergency fund. Both are distinct concepts and must be given equal importance and equal time for efficient financial planning. This will help you keep your emergency funds secure and untouched

In an unpredictable job market, disciplined saving, taking professional guidance from certified investment planners for economic planning, beating inflation, and wealth conservation can be the difference between financial stress and financial stability.