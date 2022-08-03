How to build an equity portfolio that can address climate-related risks

Note that while these research reports are useful for establishing a view on the company’s climate change issues, you must also understand the evaluation methodology. Unlike credit rating, there is a divergence in ESG rating among agencies due to differences in the choice and weightage of attributes as well as measurement methods. Newspapers, research reports of independent research houses and academic institutions, and journals are some other information sources. You can also do a screening —negative and/or positive—as well as integration of climate change risk in stock selection and portfolio construction. The simplest is negative screening that can help avoid investing in carbon-intensive sectors such as coal, oil, and gas that are more vulnerable. However, note that climate change may not affect companies in the same industry by the same proportion— some may be rapidly transitioning their businesses to be less carbon-emitting. They can drive innovation, reduce costs and boost profits, while gaining a long-term competitive advantage.