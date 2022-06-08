How to build corpus of 10 crore in 10-12 years with the MFs

How to build corpus of ₹10 crore in 10-12 years with the MFs2 min read . 11:08 PM IST
- To build a corpus of ₹50 lakh in six years you will have to invest approx. ₹51,500 every month if we assume 10% p.a. return and ₹49,000 at 12% p.a.
I am a 28-year-old doctor and have accumulated ₹35 lakh from mutual funds (MFs) and ₹9 lakh from stocks. I wish to accumulate ₹10 crore in the next 10-12 years. Currently my SIP (systematic investment plan) is ₹1.07 lakh a month. Is my target achievable?
I am a 28-year-old doctor and have accumulated ₹35 lakh from mutual funds (MFs) and ₹9 lakh from stocks. I wish to accumulate ₹10 crore in the next 10-12 years. Currently my SIP (systematic investment plan) is ₹1.07 lakh a month. Is my target achievable?
— Name withheld on request
Considering your existing equity portfolio along with the monthly SIP of ₹1.07 lakh, you will be able to accumulate approx. ₹3.75 crore in 10 years and ₹5 crore at the end of 12 years, assuming 12% p.a. return. Even if you consider 14% return which is a bit aggressive, you will be able to reach a maximum of ₹5.85 crore in 12 years.
For the ₹10 crore goal, you will have to increase the immediate SIP to ₹2.75 lakh per month or instead increase the SIP amount by 20% every year. You will have to relook into your current savings and anticipate future commitments before deciding the route to follow.
If both the strategies are not workable, then you will have to increase your time horizon. Many times, people prefer to increase their SIPs every year as this helps them to keep their existing investments and expenses intact as well as plan for future investments.
I am 28 years old and I want to build a corpus of ₹50 lakh in 6 years. I can invest ₹20,000 in equity MFs through SIPs. Please suggest schemes for one year.
— Name withheld on request
To build a corpus of ₹50 lakh in six years you will have to invest approx. ₹51,500 every month if we assume 10% p.a. return and ₹49,000 at 12% p.a. You will have to either increase your monthly investment or goal period as a SIP of ₹20,000 will help you reach ₹20 lakh at the end of six years. You will have to increase SIPs by 40% every year for a corpus of ₹50 lakh which may become stressful. You may consider SIPs in the following funds, but you need to invest regularly and not just for one year. They are: UTI Nifty Index ( ₹5,000), Canara Robeco Bluechip, Mirae Asset Large Cap and Parag Parikh Flexicap ( ₹4,000 each) and SBI Focused Equity ( ₹3,000).
Harshad Chetanwala is co-founder at MyWealthGrowth.com.