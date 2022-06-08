How to build corpus of 10 crore in 10-12 years with the MFs

To build a corpus of ₹50 lakh in six years you will have to invest approx. ₹51,500 every month if we assume 10% p.a. return and ₹49,000 at 12% p.a. You will have to either increase your monthly investment or goal period as a SIP of ₹20,000 will help you reach ₹20 lakh at the end of six years. You will have to increase SIPs by 40% every year for a corpus of ₹50 lakh which may become stressful. You may consider SIPs in the following funds, but you need to invest regularly and not just for one year. They are: UTI Nifty Index ( ₹5,000), Canara Robeco Bluechip, Mirae Asset Large Cap and Parag Parikh Flexicap ( ₹4,000 each) and SBI Focused Equity ( ₹3,000).