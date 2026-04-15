How to build ₹50 lakh tax-free corpus using Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana to secure your daughter's future

Do you know that a disciplined monthly savings today can grow into a hefty ₹50 lakh corpus by the time your two-year-old daughter turns 18? With the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), this objective is not just an aspiration; it can be diligently planned and accomplished with sensible investing. Especially when interest rates on the scheme continue to remain lucrative.

What is the latest SSY interest rate in April 2026? The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana currently offers investors an interest rate of 8.2% per annum, as announced by the government for the April to June 2026 quarter. This is one of the most lucrative government-backed small savings schemes in the country.

Key SSY features for your girl’s financial security: Here are some important features of this scheme you should know:

The SSY account for your daughter must be opened before she turns 10. The contributions are needed for 15 financial years from the date of opening. Post that, no further deposits are permitted. The account will mature 21 years from the date of opening, irrespective of the child’s exact age at that time. You can withdraw up to 50% of the balance partially, after the girl child turns 18 or after she completes Class 10, whichever comes later. This will be permitted for higher education or other specific needs.

SSY scheme offers triple tax benefit for investors SSY contributions qualify for Section 80C deductions. This is within the overall ₹ 1.5 lakh cap. The interest earned by investors of this scheme every year is tax-free. The maturity amount that is received at 21 years is fully tax-exempt. This key feature turns this scheme into an EEE scheme, i.e., an Exempt-Exempt-Exempt scheme. These features holistically boost long-term returns relative to many other asset classes . Realistic plan to build ₹ 50 lakh corpus Given the unique features of this scheme, building a ₹50 lakh corpus requires investors to begin as early as possible and invest with complete dedication. Furthermore, the idea of favourable interest rates should also be factored into future assumptions. Taking into consideration these factors, the projections are elaborated below:

The offered SSY interest rate remains at 8.2% per annum for the entire period. Do remember, these rates are reset quarterly, so this is not a guarantee, just a working assumption. The annual investment of ₹ 1 lakh is spread over 15 years, beginning when the girl child is very young, for example, right after birth or within the first few years. Based on these assumptions, the indicative growth looks like this:

Age of child (approx.) Annual investment ( ₹) Total contributed ( ₹) Indicative corpus ( ₹) 0–5 years 1,00,000 5,00,000 ~6.3–6.8 lakh 6–10 years 1,00,000 10,00,000 ~17–19 lakh 11–15 years 1,00,000 15,00,000 ~32–36 lakh At 18 years — 15,00,000 ~40–45 lakh At 21 years — 15,00,000 ~47–50 lakh

Note: These figures are approximate and based on an 8.2% annual interest rate; actual values may vary depending on the exact month‑wise deposits and interest‑credit rules (interest is calculated on the lowest balance in each calendar month).

Do keep in mind that even after contributions stop after 15 years, the account continues to compound and grow for another 6 years without any fresh investments or deposits. This silent compounding phase is essential for accomplishing the ₹50 lakh objective.

Can your daughter’s SSY account reach ₹ 50 lakh by the time she turns 18? For this, you must be clear that a ₹50 lakh corpus at 21 is a realistic target, with nearly ₹1 lakh per year for 15 years. Now pushing the same amount to when your daughter turns 18, even in the most optimistic case, is a little aggressive, and it depends immensely on higher contributions and steady interest rates on the scheme.

To accumulate a corpus of about ₹50 lakh by the time your daughter turns 18, you should:

Increase the annual contributions to about ₹ 1.3-1.4 lakh. This will translate into a range of ₹ 10,000 to 12,000 per month. It also depends on when the account was opened and the applicable interest rates. Starting as early as possible is of immense importance; better yet, start investing at or near her birth. This way, you will utilise the nearly full 15-year window for compounding and contributions. It may be noted that once the child turns 18, only up to 50% of the balance can be withdrawn. The remaining corpus continues to earn interest until maturity at 21 years. The withdrawal of funds will also take place accordingly. You should read the terms and conditions carefully before signing up for the scheme for complete clarity.

Bottom Line The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is an efficient and powerful long-term savings tool that combines government backing, peace of mind, lucrative returns, and full tax exemption on contributions, growth, and final maturity. The current rate, as discussed above, is 8.2% per annum.

With devotion and disciplined investing, starting early and keeping your expectations realistic about interest rate stability, you, as a parent, can build a substantial financial cushion for your daughter, with the potential to scale up to ₹47-50 lakh by the scheme's maturity in 21 years.

This ₹50 lakh corpus can also help keep your daughter financially secure in the future and provide her a platform to excel in life and studies. Still, before taking any investment decisions, you should sit down with a certified financial advisor to discuss your current financial situation and your long-term economic targets, so you can make informed investment decisions.