How to build ₹50 lakh tax-free corpus using Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana to secure your daughter's future

Do you know that a disciplined monthly savings today can grow into a hefty ₹50 lakh corpus by the time your two-year-old daughter turns 18? With the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), this objective is not just an aspiration; it can be diligently planned and accomplished with sensible investing. Especially when interest rates on the scheme continue to remain lucrative.
The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana currently offers investors an interest rate of 8.2% per annum, as announced by the government for the April to June 2026 quarter. This is one of the most lucrative government-backed small savings schemes in the country.
Here are some important features of this scheme you should know:
Given the unique features of this scheme, building a ₹50 lakh corpus requires investors to begin as early as possible and invest with complete dedication. Furthermore, the idea of favourable interest rates should also be factored into future assumptions. Taking into consideration these factors, the projections are elaborated below:
Age of child (approx.)
Annual investment ( ₹)
Total contributed ( ₹)
Indicative corpus ( ₹)
|0–5 years
|1,00,000
|5,00,000
|~6.3–6.8 lakh
|6–10 years
|1,00,000
|10,00,000
|~17–19 lakh
|11–15 years
|1,00,000
|15,00,000
|~32–36 lakh
|At 18 years
|—
|15,00,000
|~40–45 lakh
|At 21 years
|—
|15,00,000
|~47–50 lakh
Note: These figures are approximate and based on an 8.2% annual interest rate; actual values may vary depending on the exact month‑wise deposits and interest‑credit rules (interest is calculated on the lowest balance in each calendar month).
Do keep in mind that even after contributions stop after 15 years, the account continues to compound and grow for another 6 years without any fresh investments or deposits. This silent compounding phase is essential for accomplishing the ₹50 lakh objective.
For this, you must be clear that a ₹50 lakh corpus at 21 is a realistic target, with nearly ₹1 lakh per year for 15 years. Now pushing the same amount to when your daughter turns 18, even in the most optimistic case, is a little aggressive, and it depends immensely on higher contributions and steady interest rates on the scheme.
To accumulate a corpus of about ₹50 lakh by the time your daughter turns 18, you should:
It may be noted that once the child turns 18, only up to 50% of the balance can be withdrawn. The remaining corpus continues to earn interest until maturity at 21 years. The withdrawal of funds will also take place accordingly. You should read the terms and conditions carefully before signing up for the scheme for complete clarity.
The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is an efficient and powerful long-term savings tool that combines government backing, peace of mind, lucrative returns, and full tax exemption on contributions, growth, and final maturity. The current rate, as discussed above, is 8.2% per annum.
With devotion and disciplined investing, starting early and keeping your expectations realistic about interest rate stability, you, as a parent, can build a substantial financial cushion for your daughter, with the potential to scale up to ₹47-50 lakh by the scheme's maturity in 21 years.
This ₹50 lakh corpus can also help keep your daughter financially secure in the future and provide her a platform to excel in life and studies. Still, before taking any investment decisions, you should sit down with a certified financial advisor to discuss your current financial situation and your long-term economic targets, so you can make informed investment decisions.
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