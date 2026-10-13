How to build wealth in your 20s and 30s without giving up your lifestyle

Garima Gulati
4 min read13 Oct 2026, 12:38 PM IST
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Young earners can build wealth without extreme frugality by starting to invest early, contributing regularly and increasing investments as their income grows.(Pixabay)
Summary
Building wealth in your 20s and 30s need not mean extreme frugality. Starting early, investing regularly and directing part of every salary hike towards investments can help balance present-day pleasures with future financial security.

For young earners in their early 30s, building wealth can sometimes feel like a choice between enjoying life today and securing the future. Social media often reinforces the idea that financial success means aggressive saving, cutting back on everything from dining out to holidays, or finding the next big investment opportunity. It does not have to be that way.

Wealth creation is less about extreme frugality and more about building the right financial habits early. The biggest advantage is not necessarily a high salary, but the number of years available for money to grow.

Time is your biggest asset

Consider two investors who invest 5,000 every month and earn an assumed annualised return of 12%. If one starts at 25 and the other at 35, the difference in their eventual corpus can be substantial, even though their monthly investment remains the same.

This is why postponing investing until one earns more can be expensive. A higher salary later can increase the amount invested, but it cannot recreate the years of compounding already lost.

Start before the big salary

One of the most common mistakes among young professionals is believing that investing should begin only after they reach a particular income level. The first objective should be to develop the habit, even if the amount is modest.

A 3,000 or 5,000 monthly investment may look insignificant against long-term financial goals. But starting with a manageable amount and increasing contributions as income rises can help establish a sustainable investing habit.

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Put salary hikes to work

As salaries increase, expenses tend to follow. A larger house, a better car, more frequent travel, upgraded gadgets and higher discretionary spending can gradually absorb much of the additional income. This is commonly referred to as lifestyle inflation.

The problem is not higher spending itself, but allowing it to absorb every salary increase while investments remain unchanged.

A simple approach is to increase investments whenever income rises. Instead of waiting until the end of the year to see what is left, investors can direct a portion of every increment, bonus or promotion-related increase towards long-term investments. This allows lifestyle improvements and wealth creation to happen together.

Take the right risks

Starting early does not mean taking excessive risk. Investment choices should reflect the goal, time horizon, ability to withstand losses and need for liquidity. Someone investing for a goal several decades away may need a different asset allocation from someone who needs the money in three years. Similarly, two people of the same age may have very different financial obligations and risk capacities.

The aim is not to eliminate risk, but to ensure it is appropriate to the investor’s circumstances.

Knowledge over quick returns

Young investors today have access to more financial information than any previous generation. But access to information does not automatically translate into better decisions. Understanding a few basic concepts, including compounding, inflation, diversification, asset allocation, risk and liquidity, can make a significant difference.

It is equally important to distinguish investing from speculation. The temptation to chase a stock, fund or asset class because it has delivered exceptional returns recently can be strong, particularly when financial content is constantly available on social media. Long-term wealth creation generally requires a process rather than a series of exciting investment decisions.

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Build a financial cushion

Investing should be part of a broader financial plan. Before taking significant investment risk, young earners should consider building an emergency reserve, having appropriate insurance and managing expensive debt. The objective is to ensure that an unexpected financial event does not force them to liquidate long-term investments at the wrong time.

Once this foundation is in place, investments can be aligned with specific goals and time horizons.

Enjoy life, invest for tomorrow

The idea that becoming wealthy requires living an extremely frugal life can discourage people from even beginning.

A more sustainable approach is to balance today’s lifestyle with tomorrow’s financial security. Enjoying a holiday, eating out or spending on experiences is not necessarily inconsistent with wealth creation. The important question is whether discretionary spending is growing so rapidly that it leaves no room for saving and investing.

The objective should not be to maximise savings at the expense of living. It should be to ensure that investments grow alongside income and that today’s consumption does not compromise tomorrow’s choices.

There is no single shortcut to building wealth in your 20s and 30s. Starting early, investing regularly, increasing contributions as income rises and taking appropriate risks can help young earners build financial security without sacrificing every present-day pleasure. The objective is to create a system that evolves with income, responsibilities and goals, giving investors greater financial freedom over time.

Garima Gulati is executive director at Client Associates, a private wealth management firm.

Also Read | What Gen Z can do differently to avoid being over-leveraged and under-insured

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