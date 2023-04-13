I have ₹16 lakh in savings. Is it possible to buy a ₹2 cr house?1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:43 PM IST
A person with savings of ?16 lakh wants to buy a ?2 crore 2BHK flat in Mumbai with a bank loan covering 60% of the cost. They may need to consider a lower-priced property, as the 10% down payment alone is higher than their current asset pool. If they take a loan of ?1.8 crore for 20 years, the EMI would be approximately ?1.56 lakh. To transfer funds from an existing PF account to a new one, the employee needs to email both UANs to uanepf@epfindia.gov.in, and submit a claim to transfer the EPF account.
I am 38 years old and have savings of nearly ₹16 lakh. I want to purchase a 2BHK flat in Mumbai for ₹2 crore. How can I achieve this goal? I want to finance this house with a bank loan and I am planning to use 60% of my savings.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×